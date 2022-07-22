PM Ciuca asks local authorities to support census completion

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca requested on Friday that the local authorities take measures to complete the census by July 31, noting that, from the data received, there are problems in Bucharest, Timisoara and Iasi.

"We are approaching the completion of the census. It must be completed by July 31, in accordance with the law and with the commitments we had with the World Bank program. As such, from the data I have, at the moment more than 85% of the census has been carried out, which may constitute a satisfactory degree. There are still a few days until the end of the month and I believe that we can, through the local authorities, prefectures, city halls, through the support that can be given by from one locality to another, from one county to another, with reviewers, to ensure the completion of this approach," said Ciuca.

He mentioned that there are problems in Bucharest, Timisoara and Iasi, asking that measures be taken in these localities.

According to PM Ciuca, the president of the National Institute of Statistics hopes that the census will be completed, and asked the local authorities for support in carrying out the activities in the remaining period, so that it can be completed properly.