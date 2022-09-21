 
     
PM Ciuca: Concerned noting of President Putin's statements, calmly analyze situation together with NATO partners

Nicolae Ciucă

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Wednesday that he noted with concern the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the partial mobilization of the army of the Russian Federation and the organization of so-called referendums in the Ukrainian regions of Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, and emphasized that Romania will keep a balanced attitude and will continue to calmly analyze together with NATO allies the developments of the situation in Ukraine.

"Today is the International Day of Peace and instead of celebrating it properly, unfortunately, this morning we took note of President Putin's statements, we noted with concern the statements regarding the partial mobilization of the army of the Russian Federation and the conduct of the so-called referendums in Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. We maintain our balanced attitude and will continue to calmly analyze the developments of the situation together with our NATO allies and partners from the European Union. At the same time, I express the hope that the situation in the conflict zone will not escalate," Nicolae Ciuca said at the Government meeting.

