PM Ciuca conveys Romanian people's solidarity to former Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe's wife

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca conveyed the solidarity and compassion of the Romanian people to Mrs. Akie Abe, the wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu participated on Tuesday in the state funeral organized in honour of the former head of the Japanese Government, who was killed on July 8 by a former officer with a homemade weapon during a campaign speech in the Nara city.

"Romania joined the democratic societies from all over the world gathered in Tokyo, these days, to pay tribute to the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. I was honoured to meet Mrs. Akie Abe. I conveyed to her the solidarity and compassion of the Romanian people for the tragic disappearance of the great statesman, a heavy loss for the Japanese people and for all supporters of democracy," Ciuca said, according to a statement sent by the Government.

He reiterated his support for raising the level of relations between the two states to the dimension of strategic partnership.

"We will carry forward the valuable legacy left by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the field of foreign policy. Raising the bilateral relations between Romania and Japan to the level of Strategic Partnership represents the materialization of his remarkable vision and our special relations," the Prime Minister added.AGERPRES