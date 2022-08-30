PM Ciuca encouraging debates, dialogue on new education laws

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday saud that this is the last school year based on the old package of education laws, noting that he greatly appreciates public debates and continues to encourage dialogue on these laws.

"We need everything that this year's preparation means, because, basically, it is the last year that takes place on the old package of education laws. We hope so, taking into account that we are at the end of the debate and the preparation of the package of education laws, which are going to be debated and approved by the Government, later to be sent for debate and approval to Parliament," Ciuca said in the videoconference with prefects and representatives of Bucharest and County School Inspectorates on the preparation for the start of the year school, attended by the Ministers of Education and Interior, Sorin Cimpeanu and Lucian Bode, told Agerpres.

He added that he appreciates public debates and encourages dialogue on the subject of these laws.

"I very much appreciate all the public debate activities and I continue to encourage the dialogue on the package of education laws and I am convinced that, if at the national level, it has become a priority, then at the level of the institutions we will continue to keep it in the top the list of priorities for government activities and, of course, daily activities, at the level of local authorities and specialist institutions in each county," the prime minister mentioned.