PM Ciuca: Government, committed to actively implement projects that contribute to cleaner environment

The Government is committed to be actively involved in implementing projects that will contribute to a cleaner environment and a healthier life for the citizens, PM Nicolae Ciuca declared on Tuesday, during the public debate by the Presidential Administration of the report regarding "Education for climate change and environment in sustainable schools", Agerpres reports.

"Draught, heavy rain, flooding, extreme weather conditions and code red heatwaves have become more and more frequent in the last years. The reports of the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) clearly show: climate change has generated the warmest period in the last 10 years of weather measurements. Two thirds of Romanians see climate change as a very serious problem, and we must find solutions," the PM said, during the event at Cotroceni Palace.According to the Prime Minister, the European Climate Pact is an important mechanism for promoting education in the field of climate changes as well as for changing awareness regarding this area, and for Romania it represents a grounds of the measures it will take and a model to follow, which needs to take into consideration deep changes on a social and economic scale."The Romanian Government took responsibility for implementing such instruments that are included in the governing program. (...) For all these projects, Romania has approximately 12 billion Euro, namely 41% of the financing which Romania will benefit from this plan. The objectives will be reached through projects that ensure transition to green energy, energy transition and decarbonization. In concrete terms, it means a cleaner environment and a healthier life for citizens," Nicolae Ciuca said.He highlighted that one of the pillars upon which solutions in this area are being built is represented by education in the spirit of protecting nature and natural resources, and the report launched in debate promotes respect for the environment within the values that are at the basis of the education system.According to the PM, the report launched in debate also comes with concrete measures, achievable and quantifiable and the Government is committed for mobilizing resources so that the measures will be applied during the established terms."We must act quick and efficiently. (...) I am reaffirming the Government's determination of being actively involved in implementing projects that will contribute to a cleaner environment and a healthier life for the citizens," PM Ciuca also said.