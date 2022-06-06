PM Ciuca: Government relies on contribution of Royal House in carrying out social responsibility projects

The Government continues to count on the valuable contribution of the Royal House in carrying out social responsibility projects, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said after his meeting on Monday at Victoria Palace of Government with Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Her Majesty Margareta and His Royal Highness Prince Radu, Agerpres reports.

"I thank them on this occasion for the constant involvement of Her Majesty's House in promoting the image and support of Romania's interests in the world and in projects that promote the development of the Romanian economy, education and culture. I also appreciated the social projects through which the Royal Family supports the ties of the Romanian communities abroad with the mother country, as well as the humanitarian actions through which Her Majesty's House has been by our side in managing the refugee crisis in Ukraine. The government continues to count on the valuable contribution of Her Majesty's House in carrying out social responsibility projects," Prime Minister Ciuca wrote on his Facebook page.The dialogue between the Crown Custodian and Prime Minister Ciuca focused on the public actions of the Royal House both internally and externally, for the development of the Romanian economy and education, according to information on the Facebook page of the Royal Family of Romania.The Royal Family's support for the integration of the Romanian communities in the EU countries and the maintenance of their connection with the native country was also discussed."2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the first public actions of King Mihai and the Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Her Majesty Margareta supported by the Romanian political and administrative authorities. In this quarter of a century, the Royal Family has conducted 11,500 public activities of an economic, educational, diplomatic, military, cultural, sporting, charitable and social nature. The Royal Family also paid 365 visits to 55 countries in Europe, America, Africa and Asia to serve Romania's interests and strengthen our country's position in the world," the same post also says.