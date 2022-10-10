PM Ciuca: Implementation of projects through Energy Infrastructure Modernisation Fund, objective for achieving energy independence

The implementation of the projects financed through the Modernisation Fund for the development and modernisation of the national energy infrastructure is an important objective of the Government in order to achieve the energy independence of our country, PM Ciuca said on Monday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, at the signing ceremony of financing contracts through the Modernisation Fund for the development and modernisation of the national energy infrastructure, told Agerpres.

"The Modernisation Fund, worth 13 billion euros, is a source that we must capitalize on. And, at this moment, beyond the measures we have taken, so that we can protect the citizens and the economy, it is very important to put to good use and to work the money we have in the Modernisation Fund, so that we can modernise and develop the current energy system," said Nicolae Ciuca.

He expressed his conviction that the government's plans regarding the modernisation of the energy infrastructure will be carried out by the Ministry of Energy and the other responsible institutions.

The ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, the Secretary General of the Government, Marian Neacsu, and the President of the Transelectrica Directorate, Gabriel Andronache.