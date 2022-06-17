PM Ciuca: It is not healthy to play with the fiscal system during such times of instability

The PNL (National Liberal Party) leader, PM Nicolae Ciuca, states that "in times of instability it is not healthy to play with the tax system" and underscored that the Liberals will not support any measure that will stifle the business environment.

"We all see in this period news and all sorts of statements about the effects of the global economic crisis that are now unfolding globally. And I want to say a few things now to be clear for everyone: 1. Playing with the tax system in times of instability is not healthy. We risk to have, in a year or two, two times bigger problems than we have today. We have about 96 billion euros allocated for development and the mission to direct this money to all key areas, intelligently, otherwise we will end up in a financial collapse, irreparably," Ciuca wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He underscored that the PNL will not support any measures that will stifle the business environment, the vital engine of the economy.

AGERPRES