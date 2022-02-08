PM Ciuca: Measures to consolidate Eastern Flank, very well complemented by US investments envisaged in Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that the precautionary measures on consolidating Romania's Eastern Flank, as a result of the strategic partnership with the United States and NATO and EU membership, are "very well" complemented by the economic measures and the investments that US business people intend to make in our country.

"It was a great opportunity to find out what the intentions of the business people who are members of this organization are. And, of course, it has been a very good opportunity for us to convey the vision and lines of effort at the governmental level in order to be able to obtain the maximum benefits for the Romanian citizens in everything that represents the consolidation of the Strategic Partnership with the United States and also to be able to establish the lines along which we can strengthen the confidence of US investors in the Romanian business environment," Ciuca stated, after participating in an economic forum organized by AmCham Romania.

He thanked the representatives of AmCham Romania for the US' decision to send 1,000 troops to our country to strengthen the defense and deterrence measures on the Eastern Flank.

"We have done this because we believe that, in the current context, this part of the precautionary measures that are the result of the Strategic Partnership with the United States, the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union membership is very well complemented by economic measures and the investments that US business people intend to make in Romania. I even asked them at the end, because I answered their questions, to answer, not me, but the Government, a very simple question: what is the intention of future investments in Romania. The answer to this question will reach the Government after all the answers have been collected," the prime minister explained.