PM Ciuca, Olympic Committee leadership discuss Paris Summer Olympic Games preparations

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Monday at the Victoria Governmental Palace with Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) President Mihai Covaliu and Secretary General George Boroi, during which they presented the state of preparations for the organisation of the qualification and participation of Romanian athletes at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

The Prime Minister conveyed the full support of the Government so that Romanian athletes and technical staff can have optimal conditions for training, according to a press release issued by the Executive, told Agerpres.

"Being a pre-Olympic year, our efforts must be concentrated and mobilized so that, on the one hand, we can have a large sports delegation in Paris, but also increase the chances of obtaining performance, that is medals for Romania," said Ciuca, quoted in the press release.

During the meeting, the COSR leadership presented the calendar of qualifying competitions this year, including the participation of Romanian athletes in the European Games Krakow-Maloposka, organized in Poland, between June and July, in which more than 150 athletes will participate.