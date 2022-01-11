 
     
PM Ciuca, on Sassoli's death: Europeans lost leader dedicated to democratic values

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicolae Ciucă

Europeans have lost a leader dedicated to democratic values and a devoted constructor of a United Europe, wrote Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, on Tuesday, on his Twitter page, Agerpres reports.

"In my name and that of the Government I send sincere condolences to the family of the President of the European Parliament, political figure and journalist David Sassoli," wrote the head of the Executive in Bucharest.

The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, died during the night between Monday and Tuesday, at the age of 65.

