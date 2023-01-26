PM Ciuca: Romanian sport has extraordinary potential, as decision-makers, we have the duty to support it

Romanian sport has an extraordinary potential and the decision-makers at government level have the duty to support it, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Thursday, at the "Athlete of the Year" Gala, an event organised by the Ministry of Sport at the Bucharest National Opera, told Agerpres.

"I am very excited and honored to have the possibility to participate in this event organized by the Sport Ministry and, also, to be able to express the joy and pride as a Romanian national before you, as we do it on stadiums or how we do it in front of the TV when you compete and hoist Romania's flag on the highest flagstaffs. You have delighted us with exceptional performances, proving each one of you that the Romanian sport has an extraordinary potential which, in our turn, as decision-makers, have the duty to support. You, the great champions, the great champions of the Romanians sport are identified at world level with Romania and the image of our country is associated with you," Ciuca stated on Thursday at the "Athlete of the Year" Gala, an event organised by the Sport Ministry, at the Bucharest National Opera.

The Executive head highlighted the fact that 2022 was for Romania one of the best year, in terms of sport, of the past two decades.

"And I believe that performance must be endorsed. It must be supported starting from the reform of the Romanian sport system included in the new National Strategy for Sport, until the allocation of funds for the modernization of sport infrastructure or the granting of financial incentives for Romanian performers, and the Government has already taken concrete steps in this regard. (...) We want to amplify the measures, to identify new ones, coming to your support, so as to ensure the continuity of Romania's sport tradition," Ciuca stated.

He pointed out that the national heritage has been and still is enriched with every success of the Romanian athletes.

He added that the laureates of the gala represent the proof that the tradition of performance in Romanian sport doesn't get lost, thanking, at the same time, the coaches and technical staffs who managed their training.

In this context, the prime minister also underscored the importance of the partnership with the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee.