PM Ciuca says not opportune time to talk reshuffles

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in Suceava on Wednesday said it was not opportune talking about possible government reshuffles at the moment.

"I don't believe it is the opportune moment to talk about such decisions, in the context in which we are in full assessment of what we're doing, so that we may have a coherent plan for the winter 2022/2023. These talks in which someone wants or someone doesn't want to be a minister or wants someone in the government to leave are matters that at the current moment - at least in the period immediately ahead - are not likely to happen," the Prime Minister stressed, told Agerpres.

He underscored the government reshuffle is the prime minister's prerogative, nonetheless, when the case may be, he would discuss with the leaders of the coalition parties.

"As prime minister I will assume this prerogative and of course I will have discussions with each of the leaders of the coalition parties. When and if the case may be, we'll proceed to reshuffle," Ciuca said.