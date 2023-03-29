PM Ciuca: The 1923 Constitution founded economic liberalism, guaranteeing private property, contractual freedom

Romania's 1923 Constitution founded economic liberalism in the spirit of its times with its two fundamental elements: guaranteeing private property and securing contractual freedom, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told the release on Wednesday of National Bank of Romania jubilee coins dedicated to the 100th anniversary of this fundamental state law.

"It is an honour for me to join you in this event to celebrate together a century since the adoption of the Constitution of 1923, the constitution of Romania as a whole. I want to congratulate you on your excellent idea of releasing the two coins dedicated to the centennial of the 1923 Constitution," said Ciuca.

He added that the most important contribution of the 1923 Constitution was bringing to fruition the political and legal plan regarding the establishment of the national state, told Agerpres.

According to him, too little is discussed about the economic constitution of a state, about the fundamental rules and institutions that are meant to build and guarantee the stability and performance of the national economy.

"Through its regulations in areas such as the right to private ownership and its limits, the right to association, the protection of the factors of production, the rules regarding the exploitation of underground wealth or the acquisition of real estate, the Constitution of 1923 grounded economic liberalism in the spirit of its time with two fundamental elements: guaranteeing private property and securing contractual freedom. The way in which a constitution regulates the exercise of rights based on the institution of private and public property, the freedom of private initiative and the field of competition determine the way in which the economic and social life of a nation will look. In the end, the desire of mature and balanced societies is to identify, within the limits of political and economic liberalism, all solutions to eliminate political, economic and social excesses, inconsistencies and errors of the national economy, with the aim of a fair distribution of economic goods at the level of society."