PM Dancila convokes operative meeting to assess damage caused by floods on Tuesday

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila convoked several members of the Cabinet on Tuesday at 10:00 am to attend a meeting on flood damage assessment and rapid intervention measures.

According to a Government's press release for AGERPRES, attending the meeting will be Minister of Regional Development Paul Stanescu, Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan, Minister of Defense Mihai Fifor, Minister of Finance Eugen Teodorovici, Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea, Labor Minister Lia-Olguta Vasilescu, Minister of Health Sorina Pintea, Minister of Waters and Forestry Ioan Denes and Minister of Youth and Sports Ioana Bran.On Monday, the head of the Government went to several flood-affected areas in the counties of Buzau, Bacau, Covasna and Brasov to assess the damage and identify the fastest solutions to support the people and communities affected.During the visit to Buzau County, the prime minister announced that aid for flood-affected localities may be decided in Thursday's Government meeting."We are on an evaluation mission, we want to see what happened, we want to see what the local authorities need, we want to see the situation on the ground, we want to speed up the assessment, so that people who have been hit by these phenomena can receive immediate help. We hope to have all the assessments from all the counties, from all the localities affected by Thursday and in the Government meeting on Thursday to already approve the help that people expect from us," said Dancila.