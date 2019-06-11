PM Dancila, European Commissioner Andriukaitis about transboundary diseases

The subject of transboundary diseases, a common danger for the European states and economies, was on the agenda of the talks held on Tuesday by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis.

The Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea also attended the meeting.

During the talk, Premier Viorica Dancila conveyed to the European Commissioner the assurance of the total involvement of the Romanian authorities in the fight and prevention of these diseases, shows a Government press release.

At the same time, the prime minister thanked her dialogue partner for the entire technical and financial support given to Romania to stop the evolution and eradicate the African swine fever virus.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said that Romania will continue to act during its mandate at the helm of the Council of the European Union, but also later on, in order to ensure the healthy nutrition of the population and the efficient management of the food resources, said the cited source.