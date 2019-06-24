PM Dancila: Extraordinary session and committee for vote fraud in European elections-topics discussed in coalition meeting

Parliament's extraordinary session on 1 July and the setting up of a committee "for vote fraud in the elections to the European Parliament on 26 May" were two of the topics discussed in the governing coalition meeting, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila mentioned on Monday.

"We had a coalition meeting where we tackled three main topics. The first regarded the setting up of a committee for vote fraud in the elections to the European Parliament of 26 May, we saw that many complaints emerged in the public space and we believe that a parliamentary committee is needed to analyse these complaints, because we have a duty toward the people to find the truth. The second topic was related to the referendum, as you know, a committee at Parliament level was established, where we seek solutions, so that the vote in the Diaspora be a vote of all citizens, elections that can be attended by all the citizens in the Diaspora. The PSD-ALDE [Social Democratic Party - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] alliance has two possibilities - one, the prolonged early vote and the other one, the vote by mail," Dancila stated at the Palace of Parliament after the meeting of the governing coalition.

She added that the third topic discussed was an extraordinary session of Parliament, as of 1 July, "in order to conclude all the projects which we are starting this week."