PM Dancila hails bill on fighting domestic violence that cleared Parliament

Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila hailed on Thursday the approval of the Deputies' Chamber of the draft law on fighting domestic violence and voiced hope that the project will enjoy "the same attention" when it is promulgated. 


"I want to hail the approval in the Deputies' Chamber, the decision-making body, of the bill on fighting domestic violence. I thank Parliament that cleared, under an emergency procedure, this project that we, in the Government, adopted at the beginning of the mandate. There are very good regulations, adapted to reality and social changes. For the first time, the legislation defines psychological, social, and spiritual violence. At the same time, also regulated was the temporary protection order that allows the policemen to rapidly intervene in imminent danger situations. I hope that this draft law will enjoy the same attention when it will be promulgated, so that the new provisions can be implemented as quickly as possible," Dancila stated at the beginning of the Government sitting. 

The Deputies' Chamber adopted on Monday, the bill amending and supplementing the Law No.217/2003 for preventing and fighting domestic violence.

