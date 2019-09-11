PM Dancila: I decided to nominate ALDE representatives for the vacant portfolios

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that she decided to nominate several Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) representatives for the three vacant portfolios following the withdrawal of this party from the Government in August.

Gratiela Gavrilescu was proposed to take over the Environment Ministry and the Deputy Prime Minister office. Ion Cupa was nominated for the Energy Ministry, whereas Stefan Baisanu was proposed for the Relation with Parliament.

"This afternoon I will send the proposals to the Cotroceni Palace," the Prime Minister stated at the Victoria Palace.