PM Dancila: I want all political parties to assume as objective Romanians' welfare

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila has stated she wishes all political parties assumed as objective the Romanians' welfare and announced that the national minorities' parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies signed the National Pact for Romanians' welfare.

"I launched the National Pact for Romanians' welfare at the end of last week, an agreement through which we want to give people a written guarantee that no political force will ever cut their pensions and salaries, but will pursue the rises scheduled by the PSD. (...) I would like all the political parties in Romania to assume as objective the Romanians' welfare and to do that in writing, not their own interests, not electoral calculations, not agreements that only represent political bargaining. Nothing I have seen of late on behalf of the Opposition has been thought for the Romanians, no initiative meant to bring any form of progress in each and everyone's daily life. Any approach that does not have at its core people's welfare and interest is harmful and must disappear. I was the first one to sign this pact and I have forwarded to all the parties. I hail the decision of the national minorities' parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies to sign the pact for the Romanians' welfare, regardless of ethnicity. I thank them for their prompt answer, for their openness and responsibility," premier Dancila said at the seat of the PSD.

She added that she has also seen a number of reactions and answers that worry her.

"Precisely the main right-wing party, the one with precedents in cutting pensions and salaries, has tried to avoid the most signing this pact. Those who already took away from people in the past have ignored our call. (...) The Romanians' welfare is non-negotiable. Some others came and said that this pact is a political gesture and this was literally said by precisely the person who sacrificed his party and abandoned the governing to play other people's political games [e.n. - Calin Popescu-Tariceanu]. Precisely the one who completely disregarded the people's votes in 2016 and the will of his own party comes and talks about political gestures," Viorica Dancila affirmed.

Prime Minister Dancila further specified that the president "told us he read the pact for the Romanians and moved on, just as for five years he moved past everything that meant his own people's progress and welfare.