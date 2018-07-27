PM Dancila: Major cooperation possibilities with Macedonia in agriculture, education, culture and tourism

Premier Viorica Dancila, currently on an official visit to the Republic of Macedonia, voiced her conviction that there are major possibilities for the two states' cooperation in agriculture, education, culture and tourism.

"We reviewed bilateral relations and found there is potential in various sectors to strengthen these sectoral relations. We agreed for the responsible ministers to meet and look at ways to improve the potential for cooperation between the Republic of Macedonia and Romania. I am convinced that there are major cooperation possibilities in agriculture, education, culture, tourism, and I think that to this end we should organize an economic forum, as well as working groups to help improve cooperation between the two countries," Dancila on Friday told a joint press conference with her Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev, as shows video footage posted on the government's Facebook page.