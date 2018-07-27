 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Dancila: Major cooperation possibilities with Macedonia in agriculture, education, culture and tourism

Guvernul Romaniei
Viorica Dancila

Premier Viorica Dancila, currently on an official visit to the Republic of Macedonia, voiced her conviction that there are major possibilities for the two states' cooperation in agriculture, education, culture and tourism. 


"We reviewed bilateral relations and found there is potential in various sectors to strengthen these sectoral relations. We agreed for the responsible ministers to meet and look at ways to improve the potential for cooperation between the Republic of Macedonia and Romania. I am convinced that there are major cooperation possibilities in agriculture, education, culture, tourism, and I think that to this end we should organize an economic forum, as well as working groups to help improve cooperation between the two countries," Dancila on Friday told a joint press conference with her Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev, as shows video footage posted on the government's Facebook page.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.