PM Dancila meets Spanish counterpart Sanchez to discuss attracting Spanish investment to Romania

Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday met her Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez in Madrid, on the sidelines of her attendance of the convention of the Congress of the Party of European Socialists (PES), to discuss attracting Spanish investment to Romania for Romania's infrastructure modernisation plan.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Government, the two officials expressed their satisfaction with the excellent bilateral relationship, confirmed by a strategic partnership, as well as with the strong dynamics of the bilateral sectoral dialogue, with a view to intensifying political dialogue at the government level.

"Special attention was paid to the diversification of economic relationships, as trade between Romania and Spain reached a record high value in 2018. Dancila reconfirmed Romania's interest in attracting Spanish investments to participate in the country's infrastructure modernization plan, and also to get involved in the automotive, food, pharmaceuticals, agricultural and IT&C sectors."



At the same time, Dancila and Sanchez welcomed the materialisation of some of the most important bilateral co-operation projects agreed upon during Dancila's official visit to Madrid, September 5-6, 2018, namely organising a Romania-Spain Business and Investment Forum, as well as a trade mission to Madrid. Both events are scheduled to take place in Madrid on March 13, 2019 and will give ample opportunity for direct meetings between Romanian and Spanish companies.



Dancila thanked for the exemplary support Spain extends to the local Romanian community of Spain in the integration process and welcomed the close bilateral co-operation in the field of internal affairs and employment, both essential to the functioning of labour mobility.



European co-operation was highlighted, as Romania and Spain share close views on important issues such as the future of the European Union, the multi-annual financial framework post-2020, the cohesion policy, the internal market, industrial policy, justice and home affairs co-operation, the European neighbourhood policy, EU enlargement, and permanent structured co-operation (PESCO).



The activity of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first months in office was also among the topics addressed at the meeting.