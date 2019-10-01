PM Dancila: My expectations for 2019-2020 academic year - confirming integration measures of graduates on labour market

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday, at the opening of the academic year at the Petrolium-Gas University of Ploiesti, that her expectations for this academic year are related to the confirmation of the integration governmental measures of the graduates on the labour market.

"I come back with joy and emotion in this education unit which has profoundly put its finger on my training. (...) My expectations for the 2019-2020 academic year are related to a confirmation through results of the measures which we took so far for the integration of graduates on the labour market. The experience which the youngsters can accumulate, including throughout their studies, through internship programmes, will make the employers more confident in the graduates," Dancila stated.The Prime Minister talked about the internship and the measures to stimulate employers to hire graduates."In order to support and motivate students and young graduates, we improved the Internship Law, the Government increased the monthly entitlement offered to every intern to 2,080 lei gross. Moreover, as of this year, the period of the internship programme is considered seniority. We have developed programmes to stimulate entrepreneurs to hire young graduates. There are good measures and I am convinced that they will bring benefits to both the interns and employers," Viorica Dancila also said.The PM underscored that 2019 brought income increases to teachers, adding that the wages should reflect the teachers' status."In 2019, we bought substantial increases of the teachers' wages, including for university professors. We want to continue these actions so that the incomes reflect the statute of the teaching staff. In respect to investments in the university infrastructure from the development and investments fund, which is already operations, we are funding projects of universities," Dancila stated.At the end of her speech delivered at the University of Ploiesti, the PM wished the students success in the new academic year.