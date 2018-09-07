PM Dancila: Only one solution, to have a given time point when all protocols be declassified

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Friday that a certain moment should come when all the protocols concluded with various institutions of the state must be declassified.

"For us to start moving forward from a given time point T, we must have the declassification of protocols. If not, we will continue for many years from now on saying 'I have found one protocol in a certain place, there was a protocol two years ago, three years ago.' I believe we need to put a stop to this and the only solution is to have a time point T, when all protocols are declassified," Viorica Dancila, currently on a visit to Dacia Plant in Mioveni, stated.Social Democratic Party leader Liviu Dragnea stated on 1 September that he has information concerning the existence of a collaboration protocol between the National Anticorruption Directorate and the Romanian Television. He told a press conference in Neptun that all secret protocols must be declassified and annulled.