PM Dancila says there is money for wages and pensions

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday that there is money to pay wages and pensions, mentioning that she doesn't understand the concern of the head of state regarding this topic because the budget law stipulates funds for this purpose.

"Mr President promulgated the budget law and there is money stipulated for wages and pensions, therefore I don't see where this concern in coming from. But, anyway, perhaps Mr President will offer more explanations regarding this matter. What I can tell you as Prime Minister is that there is money for wages and pensions," Dancila stated.On Wednesday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila participates in the commissioning of the 5 Haret Pumping and Re-pumping Station (SRP5) of the Ruginesti-Pufesti-Panciu (Vrancea county) Land-use complex that will irrigate the water crops of the Siret-Baragan channel.