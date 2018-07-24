PM Dancila sends Greek counterpart that Romania could grant support to Hellenic Republic

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras "sincere condolences and deep regrets" for the loss of human lives as a result of fires that gripped the Attica region and expressed the availability of the Bucharest Government to grant support to the Hellenic Republic in order to get through this tragic situation, the Government informs in a press release.

According to the quoted source, the Romanian Minister of Defence is already in contact with his Greek counterpart in order to establish the possible ways through which Romania could lend support to Greece.