 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Dancila sends Greek counterpart that Romania could grant support to Hellenic Republic

Guvernul Romaniei
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras "sincere condolences and deep regrets" for the loss of human lives as a result of fires that gripped the Attica region and expressed the availability of the Bucharest Government to grant support to the Hellenic Republic in order to get through this tragic situation, the Government informs in a press release. 


According to the quoted source, the Romanian Minister of Defence is already in contact with his Greek counterpart in order to establish the possible ways through which Romania could lend support to Greece.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.