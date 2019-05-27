PM Dancila: Shall not resign, we carry on with governing programme

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule) executive chairperson, announced on Monday that she will not resign, irrespective of requests, saying she will carry on the governing programme.

"I want to assure you that I will not resign regardless of the requests of one or the other. I will respect the decision made in Parliament following a censure motion, should it be tabled, but that does not mean that if someone requests my immediate resignation we have to accept that. We are a responsible party, because we have a responsible government. We realize that the stability of the country is important, it is important as we are still holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU," Dancila said.She said she would like to thank the electorate for the vote, and the party will conduct an analysis to see where it was wrong."We will come up with solutions so we can regain the electorate, take the best measures and believe that one of the best measures is to continue the governing programme. We assure all the mayors that we will continue the programmes that we have started, we will continue to grant the government funds through both the National Local Development Programme (PNDL) 1 and PNDL2, but also through the Development and Investment Fund," said Dancila."There are no sides in the party. As you can see, we are from almost all areas of the country. We will have discussions in the party, even if there will be some arguing, we will come out of this much more united, as it should be in a party that has the governing responsibility, in a party that needs to be strengthened in the upcoming elections, whether we are talking about the presidential, local or parliamentary elections," added Dancila.She stressed that she convened the PSD National Bureau at 11:00 hrs on Tuesday and the Executive Committee at 18:00 hrs to decide the steps to be taken."Together we will make decisions, we will see where we were wrong, what are the steps we must take and how we can act in the next period in a unitary way, in a way that will show the unity of PSD," Dancila went on to say.