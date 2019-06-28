PM Dancila tells Renault officials new investment projects signal trust in Romania's economy

Renault's new investment projects are "an important signal of confidence in the Romanian economy," Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told the opening on Friday of new Renault offices in Bucharest.

"I welcome the new investment projects of your company. They are an important signal of confidence in the Romanian economy," she said.Dancila mentioned the development of the automotive industry. "In recent years, the automotive industry in Romania has enjoyed steady growth, and last year the country reported a record output of motor vehicles, which shows that we are on the right track and that Romania offers a beneficial climate for the business environment. The automotive industry is one of the key economic growth sectors supported by the Romanian government through a range of tax incentives, and also under programmes and policies that stimulate the production of new cars," said Dancila."In fact, just over the last ten months, out of the 28 investment projects supported by state aid, nine are in the automotive area," she said, adding that 1,850 new jobs were created in the automotive industry.At the same time, the prime minister said that "the Romanian government has consistently supported Dacia-Renault and Ford car makers by encouraging the public to buy new cars."She also spoke about the Romanian government's support to electric vehicles."The Romanian government supports this trend by issuing a voucher whose value is the largest in Europe for electric vehicles, namely 10,000 euros (...) We are looking forward to the hundred percent electric Dacia model," she said.Dancila also referenced the government support for infrastructure and mentioned the Ploiesti-Brasov and Targu Neamt-Iasi motorway projects to the point."This year we have supplemented the investment budget by 15.7 billion lei, compared to last year, of which six billion are for the transport infrastructure. We are doing our best for things to move fast," the PM pointed out.