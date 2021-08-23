PM Florin Citu: Romania has been, will continue to be a firm supporter of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Romania has been and will continue to be a firm supporter of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and remains firmly committed to the implementation of a non-recognition policy of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea, Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu told the opening in Kiev on Monday of a summit for the release of the Crimea Platform.

"It is a pleasure to be in Kiev and take part in this in this important event for Ukraine as well as for the international community. I take this opportunity to announce that today Romania joins the International Crime Platform. As you may know, Romania has been and will continue to be a firm supporter of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. At the same time, Romania remains strongly committed to the implementation of the non-recognition policy of the illegal annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation," Citu said.

According to the prime minister, Romania supports Ukraine's aspirations of becoming a member of the European and Euro-Atlantic community."Romania was the first EU member state to ratify the Association Agreement between EU and Ukraine. Also, the NATO Summit held in Bucharest recognised the right of Ukraine to become a member of the Alliance when conditions would be met. We know from our own experience that achieving these goals requires vision, solid public support and political will. As a neighbouring country and partner of Ukraine, I strongly encourage the political leadership of Ukraine to speed up the necessary economic and social reforms in order to achieve the democratic transformation of society and its long-term prosperity. The dividends will be shared across the entire Ukrainian society, including by the Romanian minority living in Ukraine, and will help foster social harmony, stability and prosperity," added Citu.He said that the answer to the challenges to regional stability and security in the Black Sea region is to strengthen democracies in this area and to encourage dialogue and co-operation."We are acutely aware of the current challenges and threats to our values and the regional stability and security that we face in the Black Sea region. Today's summit is clear proof. These challenges can only be met by principled and consistent answers, by strengthening our resilience and deepening our cooperation. The most effective answer we can provide is by strengthening our democracies, by fully upholding the basic rights and freedoms for our each citizen, irrespective of their background, by ensuring proper functioning of the public institutions and the rule of law. Against common challenges, we need to demonstrate solidarity and encourage dialogue and cooperation," Citu said.He pointed out that Romania has made consistent efforts to develop a positive and mutually beneficial bilateral agenda with Ukraine."I am confident that differences can be solved if we approach them constructively, with openness, always having in mind that we share aspirations, strategic interests and common values. I trust this spirit for the guide of our co-operation in the future. Wishing Ukraine every success in coordinating the activities of the Crimea International Platform, I thank you for your attention," said Citu.