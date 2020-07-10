PM Orban: Decision to open restaurants, still pending

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday in southeastern Tulcea that although he had discussions with HoReCa representatives about the possibility of opening restaurants, due to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 a decision to this effect has been postponed.

"Our objective is to limit the spread of the virus. (...) What else is closed? Indoor restaurants, where, pardon me, although we had discussions, because of the increase in the number of cases we are still waiting to make this decision [of the opening of restaurants - ed. n.]. Sports competitions with spectators, cultural events, theatres, cinemas in closed spaces, symphonic concerts, the opera, all these are also closed, they have remained under restrictions, because in general they have been placed with the greatest epidemiological risk, in the red area. And the WHO has shown the types of activities, the assessment of the epidemiological risk associated with each activity and these activities are in the red area, with a high risk of transmission. It is very difficult to make a decision, to let go of relaxation in an area as long as we are faced with an increase in the number of cases that worry us and lead us to a very energetic attitude to ensure compliance with the rules by all institutional actors, both in the public and private environment," Orban told a press conference in Tulcea Prefecture, when asked if we can still expect the restaurants to open on July 15.

Orban added that at 9 a.m. on Saturday, he called a conference with all those involved in the anti-COVID fight.

"We have decreed general mobilization, all employees who have control duties will leave the office, will carry out checks everywhere where we have clear signals that the rules of protection are not followed, the controls will be of maximum severity. We cannot accept that 90 pct of Romanians who follow the rules be put at risk by some people who do not follow the rules deliberately or perhaps ignore the danger, perhaps falling into the propaganda trap," the prime minister said.