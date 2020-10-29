PM Orban dismisses as baseless allegations about too little COVID-19 testing in certain counties

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban reacted on Thursday evening to allegations about too little COVID-19 testing in certain counties, stating that this is "a baseless theory", that the testing capacity has increased and tests are performed as per the case definition.

"I saw the articles written by some journalists. ... Testing was done as requested, there are no delays in testing, which is done based on the case definition," he stressed, pointing also out that the deadline for announcing the result after sampling is regulated in an order of the Health Ministry.

He explained that test numbers depend on the county population and the effective local testing needs.

"The testing capacity has increased, I tell you that we are currently past 50,000 tests and the public health directorates are monitoring the testing method and make sure that all those who meet the requirements are tested within a maximum of 48 hours. The number of tests that can be done in a county depends on the respective county's need for testing," said the Premier.

He also argued that people are not required to get tested in the county where they live, and cited the example of Bucharest testing centers that receive a significant share of test-seekers who are not domiciled in the capital city.