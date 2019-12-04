PM Orban, EBRD agree on close collaboration leading to investment projects, technical assistance

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban wants the closest possible collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) that would lead to investment projects and technical assistance in areas such as transport infrastructure, energy, healthcare, as well as construction.

According to a governmental press statement, Orban welcomed an EBRD delegation at the Government House on Wednesday, led by Charlotte Ruhe, managing director for Central and Eastern Europe, to present the new country strategy of the bank for 2020 - 2025.

Discussed at the meeting were issues relevant to EBRD activity in Romania, in direct connection with the priorities set out in the new country strategy: promoting investment in sustainable infrastructure and regional development, supporting productivity through corporate expansion and innovation, extending the financial intermediation process and developing capital markets.

The two sides agreed on a number of priority areas to contribute to the development of the Romanian economy, such as promoting good governance and floating on the stock exchange state-owned enterprises, public-private partnership projects in the field of transport and municipal infrastructure - including urban transport and mobility, gas and electricity transmission networks, water supply, energy efficiency, green buildings, hospitals - as well as support of the sector of small and medium-sized enterprises, technical assistance and co-financing in order to better absorb the European funds.

Also at the Government House, the EBRD delegation had a meeting with Transport Minister Lucian Bode, Health Minister Victor Costache, and with other officials from the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, the Ministry of Public Finance, the Ministry of European Funds and the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration, to discuss a list of priority projects in each field.