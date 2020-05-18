PM Orban: Government to establish state of alert by decision, in accordance with Law 55 provisions

The government will establish a state of alert by decision of the Government, in accordance with the provisions of Law 55/2020, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday.

"After an analysis of the situation from a legislative point of view, we have organized this Government meeting to take the decision establishing the state of alert in accordance with the provisions of Law 55 which comes into force from today [Monday, ed. n.]. As you well know, there is the previous basis established by Ordinance 21, instead, after the entry into force of the law, in order to avoid any comments, or polemic regarding the state of alert, so that things are clear and that we do not have many disputes and polemics, the decision to establish the state of alert by decision of the Government in accordance with the provisions of the law is the decision that we have adopted," said Ludovic Orban, in the government sitting.