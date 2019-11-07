PM Orban: I released almost 40 secretaries of state from PSD from office

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday that he released almost 40 secretaries of state from PSD (Social Democratic Party) from office.

"Today, I signed for the removal of a new series. I released almost 40 secretaries of state from PSD from office, and tomorrow I will continue. We must prepare all the decisions, we must analyse the legal grounds and I must sign. (...) The PSD Government left, and now all the secretaries of state, all heads of office, deputy heads of office and all the PSD clientele will leave the Liberal Government, for we won't accept to work with those who mocked Romania in the past three years. (...) I didn't have enough time, otherwise I would have finished today with signing these decisions," said Orban, after participating in the 26th edition of the National Top of Companies, organised by Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.He specified that the number of secretaries of state will be "drastically" reduced. "We will announce when we will adopt the Government decision regarding the organisation and functioning," said the PM.