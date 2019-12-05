PM Orban: I'm a simple man, I can even say austere; at times I had no income

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, who published on Wednesday his wealth statement, stated on Thursday that he is a simple man, "even austere", and in the periods in which he had no income he did not request unemployment aid.

"I am a simple man, I can even say austere, and the expenses I have are expenses that any normal man has. Surely in life you have better years, worse years, better months, worse months, you don't always strictly live from the income you take through out a year, but also from the income you had in the past or from other expenses," said Orban, when asked by the press how he managed last year with 3,000 RON per month.

He added that in his 30-year career in public life he held important positions in the Romanian state - deputy mayor of Bucharest, Minister of Transport, President of the National Agency for Public Servants, MP and now Prime Minister.

"What you can see is that I have lived strictly on the indemnity that I received for public positions that I held and I believe that's the most important thing. The fact that some companies were pressured strictly because they dared have an employment contract with me showed the abnormality of the Romanian state led by the PSD," he mentioned.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban owns, according to the wealth statement published on the Government's website, a home, a car and two bank deposits. According to the document, the head of the Executive owns a home in Ilfov County acquired in 2014. The home has a surface area of 200 square meters and is co-owned with his wife Mihaela Orban.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister put in his wealth statement a vehicle Volkswagen Passat made in 2007, but also two bank deposits, established in 2010 by his wife. One of the deposits, opened at Raiffeisen Bank, has a value of 5,535 euro, and the second, at the Romanian Commercial Bank, is worth 6,275 euro.

The same statement shows that Ludovic Orban recorded net income in 2018 of over 37,000 RON for technical consultancy, of which 28,356 RON from SC Revicond Canaltech SRL in Riciu commune - Mures County, and 9,000 RON from SCP Doru Traila & Asociatii Bucharest.