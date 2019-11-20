PM Orban - in Zagreb; scheduled meetings with Ursula von der Leyen, Merkel and Tusk

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), is conducting on Wednesday and Thursday a visit to Zagreb, to participate in the EPP reunion, context in which he has scheduled meetings with several heads of government and high officials of the European Union.

According to the schedule announced by the Government, Prime Minister Orban will meet on Wednesday with the President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, with the EC Vice President, Jyrki Katainen, with the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, and the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel.

Furthermore, Orban has meetings scheduled with Leo Varadkar - the Prime Minister of Ireland, with Antonio Lopez Isturiz - the Secretary General of the European People's Party, with Alexander Dobrindt - the head of the CSU Parliamentary Group in the German Parliament, as well as with Kyriakos Misotakis - Prime Minister of Greece.

In the second day of his visit to Zagreb, on Thursday, Ludovic Orban will meet with Joseph Daul - President of the European People's Party, with Manfred Weber - leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament, with Sebastian Kurz - Chancellor of Austria, with Maia Sandu - leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity of the Republic of Moldova, with Pablo Casado - leader of the People's Party of Spain.

Also on Thursday, the Romanian PM will have a meeting with Andrej Plenkovic - the Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, followed by a meeting between the two delegations and press statements.

The Congress of the European People's Party (EPP), which will see the election of the new leadership of the largest pan-European political formation, is to start on Wednesday in Zagreb.