PM Orban: It's natural for t he President and Gov't to have a permanet dialogue, collaborate

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Thursday that "it's natural" for the President and the Government, "both branches of the executive power in the state," to have a permanent dialogue and to collaborate.

"What happens in the relationship between the Government and the President is normal. For it's only natural for the President and the Government, both branches of the executive power in the state, to have a permanent dialogue, collaboration, to coordinate public policies together, actions and this is what's happening," Said Orban, when asked what were the topics discussed at the meeting with President Klaus Iohannis and several ministers, held on Thursday.

He added that an analysis on several areas: labour and social protection, environment, youth and sport has been discussed.

President Klaus Iohannis met at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Deputy PM Raluca Turcan, Labour Minister Violeta Alexandru, Youth and Sport Minister Ionut Stroe, and Environment, Waters and Forests Minister Costel Alexe.

The PM participated in the ceremony awarding the Quality Trophy to the Romanian Association of Construction Entrepreneurs.