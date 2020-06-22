PM Orban: M5 metro line taking shape, will be in use as soon as possible

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Monday, after a working visit to the construction site for the Bucharest M5 Metro Line, that it will be put to use as soon as possible, mentioning that a series of existing technical problems can be solved in two months at most.

"Today, this line is taking shape and will be put to use as fast as possible. The investments made here are investments that have utility. The work is extremely complex, it contains many elements of novelty. (...) The automated systems, the communications, the command systems are ultramodern. There are technical details that represent a novelty on this line and which reduce maintenance, increase safety in use and ensure superior comfort and travel speed over the other lines," Orban showed, in a press statement.

He did not offer an exact term for the completion of works, mentioning that the ventilation hole cannot use mechanical technology, but only "manual digging" due to the specifics of the terrain and some systems that need to be sorted.

"In my point of view, technically it can be solved in a month and a half, at most two," he said.

The Prime Minister added that it's important the metro be put to use "as fast as possible", but only when the project is completed from a technical point of view, so that no risks appear.