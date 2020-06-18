PM Orban: On what grounds would PSD table censure motion, as Gov't has done its duty?!

Social Democratic Party (PSD) has no motivation to table a censure motion, given that the Government has done its duty, PM Orban said on Wednesday evening on the private television station Realitatea Plus, adding that such an approach cannot be justified in front of the public opinion and represents "another adventurous, irresponsible act".

"On what grounds should they file a censure motion? Because the Government has done its duty?! Because we are in an exhausting activity from morning to night?! Because we have tried to find the right answer to all the situations no one has faced so far?! What is the motivation for them to table a censure motion to overthrow the Orban Government? We have succeeded in extremely difficult conditions, without parliamentary support, with a hostile parliamentary majority, which is behaving increasingly irresponsible, we have managed to keep this epidemic under control and, to some extent, to keep the economy at a functioning level," Ludovic Orban told Realitatea Plus on Wednesday, when asked if he was afraid of the censure motion announced by PSD.

He added that during this period, "the pace of adopting measures has been really crazy."

"To all the challenges we faced we had to find answers as soon as possible, to give solutions for some situations that required an immediate reaction," added Orban.