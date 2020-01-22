PM Orban: Our priority objective is to stimulate research in every sector

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday stated that the priority objective of the Government is to stimulate research, in every institution, university or private company.

"We clearly have research among our priority objectives, in every institution, university or private company, regardless if it's carried out by freelancers, research teams or any other entity that will help us find new ways, new solutions that we will be able to put into practice and apply in all fields of activity in our society," said Orban, at the ceremony occasioned by the installation of the new Secretary of State for Research, Dragos Ciuparu.According to the PM, Research is "the main pillar" on which we can build the development of the Romanian society."I believe this is the first time for me when I attend a Secretary of State's taking office ceremony, but I really wanted to this time (...) in order to send a strong signal that our Government believes Research is the main pillar on which we can build the Romanian society, the economic development, performance and the competitiveness of the Romanian economy, and especially the chance to transform Romania into a very important player at European and global level. (...) But of course that anyone could comment on the institutional structure and other things," said the head of the Government.He brought to mind that the EU earmarks "extremely many resources" in the next financial exercises for "smart specialization" - research, innovation, digitization, intelligent solutions to the various problems facing the society, local communities, companies.Ludovic Orban specified that it took him a long time to decide whom to appoint as the new Secretary of State for research and that he chose Dragos Ciuparu because he led "the destiny of Research for a good amount of time."According to Orban, the laser in Magurele "benefited from the contribution" of the newly appointed Secretary of State "quite significantly." "In this case you cannot say the merit belongs to only a handful of people, but the Magurele-based laser benefited from his contribution quite a lot, even if there were other people who picked the laurels in the end. For this is how things usually happen: some people just receive the gifts when they did nothing. But this is public life, not always the person who cuts the ribbon is the same with the one who authored a big project," he added.

AGERPRES