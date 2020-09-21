PM Orban: Romania's going to secondary emerging market status, signal of trust from exchange players, companies

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that Romania's advancing to the secondary emerging market status will represent a signal of trust by the players on the stock market, as well as for all companies that would want to get listed on the stock exchange.

The remarks were made within a reception organised by UK's Ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble, for celebrating Romania's advancing to the secondary emerging market status. Romania's capital market has been included in the FTSE Russell global index supplier since September 21, 2020.

"I am glad that this step forward made by Romania and the Bucharest Stock Exchange takes place during my mandate, and this step widely represents my desire for a long time. The market economy, capitalism must be based on a strong capital market. Romania needed this step forward, acquiring the secondary emerging market status, as a signal of trust firstly by the players on the stock market, investors, be them investment funds, pension funds or other investors on the stock market. Moreover, I believe it is a signal of trust for all the companies planning on getting listed on the stock exchange," the PM showed.

He underscored that the Government is oriented to developing investments, all institutions and mechanisms specific to market economy, and it will encourage private companies to be listed on the stock exchange.

Orban also showed that another objective is to increase the citizens' interest in the stock exchange.

AGERPRES .