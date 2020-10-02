PM Orban: The risk of new restrictions higher with the increase of number of infected persons

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Friday, that the increase of the number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 can be stopped by increasing the number of those who respect the health protection rules, adding that the "risk" of new restrictions being imposed is higher if the number of cases of COVID-19 increases, according to Agerpres.

"We have followed, gradually, the taking of measures, on the basis of epidemiological evaluation, of resumption of activities, because our objective was for the economy to function, for all activities to take place in conditions as close to normal as possible. In parallel with these measures, we have ran a public information campaign, campaign by which we asked Romanians to respect the health protection measures. We can stop the increase of the number of cases by increasing the number of people that respect the health protection rules," said Orban, in a press conference at the Education Ministry.

The Prime Minister reiterated that he asked institutions with control attributions to intensify their activity, and starting with next week he will receive a daily report regarding checks conducted, from those in public transport to those regarding the respecting by companies of the health protection norms which are imposed by regulations.

"My appeal is still the same: do not ignore the danger, the larger the number of people who do not respect the rules, the bigger the risk of transmitting the virus, the larger the number of people infected daily, and just the same the risk of new restrictions appearing increases. We do not want to impose new restrictions, our objective was to ensure the functioning in conditions as close to normal especially the economic activities, and this can be seen in the way in which the economy is developing. (...) On the other hand, maintaining this normality depends mostly on the degree to which people conform to health protection measures," said Ludovic Orban.