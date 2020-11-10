Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Tuesday will have a meeting with the representatives of the "Ambulanta" National Federation of Trade Unions, according to AGERPRES.

The meeting will take place at the Victoria Palace and the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, will also be there, alongside the Minister of Finance, Florin Citu.

In this context, the National Federation of Trade Unions "Ambulanta" announced that it will suspend the protest that was supposed to take place at national level on November 10.

The Federation's claims are: increasing the number of employees at the ambulance services, making a budget revision to ensure the necessary funds to cover for the salaries and other expenditures of the ambulance services, rethinking salaries of the nurses, the general manager and of the members of the management boards of the ambulance services.

Moreover, among the claims there are also the ones saying that the entire personnel of the Public Ambulance Services should receive the salary level that was meant for 2022 starting with January 1, 2021, as well as that the family should receive survivors' pension, after the death of the employee of the Public Ambulance Service because of the COVID-19 virus.