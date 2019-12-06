PM Orban to the ministers:I ask you to be circumspect in committing expenditure at the end of the year

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked the ministers of his Cabinet to be "extremely circumspect" in committing expenditure at the end of the year, adding that "any unnecessary expense, even if it's stipulated in the budget, shouldn't be made," in order to try to reduce the deficit.

"I would like to ask you to be extremely circumspect in committing expenditure at the end of the year. Any not unnecessary expenditure, even it's stipulated in the budget, shouldn't be done, because my wish is to somehow reduce the budget deficit to the lowest possible percentage. As such, I ask you to assess with utmost seriousness all the expenditures you employ - certainly, the Finance Ministry is at your disposal - so that we pay only those necessary expenditures," Ludovic Orban stated on Friday in the beginning of the Government meeting.