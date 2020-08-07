PM Orban: Ungheni - Chisinau gas pipeline is ready

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the Ungheni - Chisinau gas pipeline is completed, and once this investment is completed, there is the possibility of supplying natural gas from Romania to the Republic of Moldova.

"I have good news for you. Even though an extremely important investment for Romania has not been inaugurated, this investment is ready, it is the Ungheni - Chisinau gas pipeline. The investment made by Transgaz is completed and once concluded, there is the possibility of supplying natural gas to the Republic of Moldova, natural gas coming from Romania, thus offering the people of the Republic of Moldova an alternative to the Russian gas," Orban said at the beginning of the government meeting.

He added that this investment "shows Romania's determination to be at the side of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova" and is extremely important for the relations between the two countries.