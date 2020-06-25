PM Orban wants assessments for compensations to drought-hit farmers completed by July 15

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked today Minister of Agriculture Adrian Oros to present him until July 15 a detailed report on the status of compensations to drought-affected farmers, mentioning that the due amounts must be transferred to the beneficiaries immediately after the upcoming budget adjustment.

"I want no feet-dragging on this matter. Right after the budget adjustment, all the amounts must be transferred to the beneficiaries, because many farmers have been affected by this drought, they are in a difficult situation and need these compensations like air. Of course, we have also discussed the situation of per-hectare payments, and here we must mobilize in order to ensure the disbursements to the over 800,000 farmers who have applied for this. (...) The money must come when the autumn works begin," Orban said at the beginning of the government meeting this Thursday.

The Minister of Agriculture reported that 1.2 million hectares are affected by drought.

The Prime Minister also asked Interior Minister Marcel Vela to assess the damage caused by floods and work out together with the Minister of Development the draft government decision for the allocation of the necessary flood compensations.

Finance Minister Florin Citu said that the budget adjustment will be made after July 15, and that all the necessary information about the flood- and drought-hit areas will be available by then.