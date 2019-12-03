PM Orban: We want to prepare draft law to repair inequities in realm of pensions

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that, "on the basis of a medium- and long-term analysis of the sustainability of the pension system," a draft law is intended to be prepared to fix all the inequities of this domain.

"Obviously, at the level of the Labor Ministry Mrs. Minister is building a team that would evaluate all the unjust, abnormal matters that exist in the realm of pensions, which are very many. We want to prepare seriously and on the basis of a medium- and long-term analysis of the sustainability of the pension system (...) we want to prepare a draft law to fix all these inequities," said Ludovic Orban.

The Prime Minister visited on Tuesday Ability Hub, a center that assists disabled persons in finding jobs. In this context, the chairman of the National Council on Disability of Romania, Daniela Tontsch, spoke of the problem of pensions for disabled persons being frozen.