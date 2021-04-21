PM sends proposal on the appointment of Ioana Mihaila as Minister of Health to President Klaus Iohanns

Prime Minister Florin Citu has sent the proposal on the appointment of Ioana Mihaila as Minister of Health to president Klaus Iohannis, agerpres confirms.

"Today I have received from my colleagues from USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) the nomination of Mrs Ioana Mihaila for the Ministry of Health and I have immediately sent it further to the President. I believe that today she will be sworn in and we will have a Minister of Health able to take care of this portfolio," Florin Citu said on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace.