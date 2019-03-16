PMP's Tomac: I'm certain on 26 May all political life will reset

I am certain that on 26 May the entire political life will reset, on Sunday said in northeastern Iasi the leader of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac, adding that he is confident in his party's success in the EP election.

"We're on schedule, we've achieved all targets as regards the signatures' collection for the European Parliament election that will be important for all political scene. I am confident that on 26 May all the political life will reset, because the PSD (ruling Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) will no more win the score it dreams of, of over 40pct. Certainly it will be a significant test for the other parties, as well," said Eugen Tomac.He added that for the PMP the EP election are not only a political battle to attain certain goals."We want that in Brussels will get competent people, capable to represent the Romanian nation's interests. I've noticed that in the past 10 years in Brussels on behalf of Romania there was a vacuum, a vacuum that no politician has ever succeeded to fill through consistence, implication, clear attitude in defending the interests of the Romanians and Romania's. I'm saying the interests of the Romanians because we count for 3.5 million of citizens who have chosen to leave the country for various states of European Union for a better paid workplace. This is the reason why our urge in the 26 May is <>," Eugen Tomac told a press conference in the city of Iasi.