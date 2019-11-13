PMP's Neamtu: PMP cannot vote for Dancila;Iohannis should have a debate,at least with media

Members of the People's Movement Party (PMP) cannot vote for Viorica Dancila in the second round of presidential elections because of the divergent beliefs, Spokesman of the PMP Mihai Neamtu stated on Wednesday.

However, he added that President Klaus Iohannis should have, at least, one debate with the media, in case he doesn't want to have such encounter with his contestant."We won't deny the fact that President Klaus Iohannis is right in everything he says about Viorica Dancila. The revelations of the past days reveal an absolute disaster at administrative level made by the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]. The reasons for indignation which President Iohannis invokes regarding Mrs. Dancila are legitimate. At the same time, we believe that, just like in in the first round, for democracy, not for Mrs. Dancila, but for democracy and the Romanian people, who got used to these debates both in the first and second round, it's wise - and this is our recommendation for President Iohannis - to have this debate. If not with Mrs. Dancila, at least with the media, with journalists interested in asking him questions," Neamtu told a news conference held at the PMP headquarters.He underscored that PMP cannot endorse a candidate of the left-wing, "especially a person who is so incompetent, so unprepared, so unrepresentative for Romania." Neamtu said that the Romanians who voted for Theodor Paleologu cannot vote for Viorica Dancila, because the candidate endorsed by the PMP had a right-wing discourse.